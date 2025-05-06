Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Blog
Publications
Podcast
Events
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why does the same car cost $23,000 more in the UK?
Frictional costs in global trade, and who pays
8 hrs ago
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
5
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Why does the same car cost $23,000 more in the UK?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Liberty in Burundi
Work is underway to bring freedom and prosperity to one of the poorest countries in the world
May 5
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Harrison Griffiths
3
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Liberty in Burundi
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trump: mea culpas 100 Days In
Plus: Why we should scrap the sugar tax & the Iberian blackout
May 4
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Kristian Niemietz
1
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Trump: mea culpas 100 Days In
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Europe Goes Dark & Trump's 100 Days | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this episode of the IIEA Podcast, host Callum Price (Director of Communications) is joined by Tom Clougherty (Executive Director) and…
May 2
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
1
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Europe Goes Dark & Trump's 100 Days | IEA Podcast
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
47:05
April 2025
Jacob Rees-Mogg on Why The UK's Economic System Is Broken | IEA Interviews
Listen now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Minister of…
Apr 30
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
,
Tom Clougherty
, and
Jacob Rees-Mogg
12
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Jacob Rees-Mogg on Why The UK's Economic System Is Broken | IEA Interviews
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
47:13
EVENT: In Conversation with the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP
Join us at the Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 30
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
3
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
EVENT: In Conversation with the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
New Trafford: can the free market promote regeneration in Manchester?
Readers' suggestions sought
Apr 29
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
1
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
New Trafford: can the free market promote regeneration in Manchester?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
EVENT: In Conversation with Dr Tom Hurst and Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP
Join us at the Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 28
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
EVENT: In Conversation with Dr Tom Hurst and Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trust in Tech?
Plus: The Corporate Playbook & a liberal Islam
Apr 27
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Matthew Lesh
1
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Trust in Tech?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why Millionaires Are Fleeing the UK & Do Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism? IEA Podcast
Listen now | In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager at the Institute for Economic Affairs, is joined by Matthew Lesh…
Apr 25
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
,
Reem Ibrahim
,
Kristian Niemietz
, and
Matthew Lesh
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Why Millionaires Are Fleeing the UK & Do Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism? IEA Podcast
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
41:31
Book review: “Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism. And Other Arguments for Economic Independence” by Kristen Ghodsee (2018)
A popular book claims that capitalism oppresses women, and that genuine gender equality can only be achieved under socialism. Do these claims have any…
Apr 25
•
Kristian Niemietz
8
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
Book review: “Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism. And Other Arguments for Economic Independence” by Kristen Ghodsee (2018)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Corporate Playbook Debunked | Dr. Christopher Snowdon | IEA Briefing
In this new IEA briefing, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager and Linda Whetstone Scholar at the IEA, sits down with Dr.
Apr 24
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
Share this post
Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
The Corporate Playbook Debunked | Dr. Christopher Snowdon | IEA Briefing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15:11
© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts