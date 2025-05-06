Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Why does the same car cost $23,000 more in the UK?
Frictional costs in global trade, and who pays
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
Liberty in Burundi
Work is underway to bring freedom and prosperity to one of the poorest countries in the world
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
 and 
Harrison Griffiths
Trump: mea culpas 100 Days In
Plus: Why we should scrap the sugar tax & the Iberian blackout
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
 and 
Kristian Niemietz
1
Europe Goes Dark & Trump's 100 Days | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this episode of the IIEA Podcast, host Callum Price (Director of Communications) is joined by Tom Clougherty (Executive Director) and…
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
47:05

April 2025

Jacob Rees-Mogg on Why The UK's Economic System Is Broken | IEA Interviews
Listen now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Minister of…
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
Tom Clougherty
, and 
Jacob Rees-Mogg
2
47:13
EVENT: In Conversation with the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP
Join us at the Institute of Economic Affairs
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
New Trafford: can the free market promote regeneration in Manchester?
Readers' suggestions sought
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
EVENT: In Conversation with Dr Tom Hurst and Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP
Join us at the Institute of Economic Affairs
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
Trust in Tech?
Plus: The Corporate Playbook & a liberal Islam
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
 and 
Matthew Lesh
Why Millionaires Are Fleeing the UK & Do Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism? IEA Podcast
Listen now | In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager at the Institute for Economic Affairs, is joined by Matthew Lesh…
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
Reem Ibrahim
Kristian Niemietz
, and 
Matthew Lesh
41:31
Book review: “Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism. And Other Arguments for Economic Independence” by Kristen Ghodsee (2018)
A popular book claims that capitalism oppresses women, and that genuine gender equality can only be achieved under socialism. Do these claims have any…
  
Kristian Niemietz
1
The Corporate Playbook Debunked | Dr. Christopher Snowdon | IEA Briefing
In this new IEA briefing, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager and Linda Whetstone Scholar at the IEA, sits down with Dr.
  
Institute of Economic Affairs
15:11
