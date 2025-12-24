Stop Taxing Christmas: How the Nanny State Ruined Mince Pies | IEA Briefing

In this special Christmas edition Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim interviews Dr. Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics. The conversation examines how government regulations and taxes affect traditional Christmas foods and drinks, from mince pies to mulled wine, exploring the expanding scope of nanny state restrictions.

Dr. Snowdon explains the impact of recent regulations including display bans in supermarkets, advertising restrictions before 9pm, and promotional deal prohibitions on foods deemed high in fat, sugar, and salt. They discuss the ultra-processed food debate, calorie labelling requirements, and how items like mince pies and chocolates face similar regulatory treatment to tobacco products. The briefing also covers alcohol duties, the upcoming disposable vape ban, and cigarette taxation where over 80% of the price is tax.

The discussion concludes by questioning whether these interventions actually improve public health outcomes, with Dr. Snowdon pointing to economic growth and prosperity as stronger determinants of health than regulatory restrictions. They examine the nanny state index findings showing no correlation between regulatory intensity and health outcomes, while highlighting the connection between GDP per capita and life expectancy. The message: stop taxing and regulating Christmas festivities and instead focus on policies that deliver economic growth.

