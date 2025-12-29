How the UK Is Blocking Its Own Growth (And How to Fix It) | Shanker Singham | IEA Podcast

In this conversation, Reem Ibrahim sits down with Shanker Singham, one of the world’s leading international trade and competition lawyers, to discuss his newly published book “International Trade Regulation, the Global Economy, and the Impact of Anti-Competitive Market Distortions.” Shanker reveals groundbreaking research showing that a 15% improvement in domestic competition and regulation could increase GDP per capita by 8-11% - nearly double the impact of trade liberalisation alone. He challenges the prevailing narrative around tariffs and protectionism, demonstrating why fixing market distortions at home matters more than reciprocal trade barriers.

Shanker explains the concept of “anti-competitive market distortions”, a term he coined 25 years ago, covering everything from regulatory barriers and state subsidies to intellectual property violations. Drawing on econometric analysis of 120 countries over 13 years, he breaks down the three pillars that drive economic growth: trade policy, domestic competition, and property rights protection. Perhaps most provocatively, his research suggests domestic regulatory reform is twice as powerful as trade liberalisation for boosting prosperity. He also discusses his innovative work applying quantum mechanics principles to model the probability of voluntary exchange in markets.

From Brexit negotiations to Trump’s tariffs, China’s state capitalism to the UK’s growth stagnation, this conversation covers the most pressing issues in international trade and competition policy. Shanker serves as CEO of Competere and Chairman of the Growth Commission, and is a fellow at the IEA where he previously directed the International Trade and Competition Unit. Whether you’re interested in trade policy, economic modeling, or practical solutions to boost growth, this episode offers crucial insights for understanding how governments distort markets - and how to fix them.\

