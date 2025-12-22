Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

2025 Year in Review: Thank You to Our Supporters

Dec 22, 2025
The Institute of Economic Affairs team reflects on a landmark year of achievements in 2025. From reaching 100,000 YouTube subscribers - the only UK think tank to achieve this milestone - to expanding the High-iq classical liberal network across nine university campuses and supporting 40 societies nationwide, the IEA has significantly grown its impact. T…

