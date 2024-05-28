What is the Insitute of Economic Affairs?

The IEA is an educational charity and the UK’s original free market think tank, founded in 1955.

Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

What is Insider?

Insider is a community interested in the IEA’s mission, built on Substack.

It is the best way to stay up-to-date and support the IEA’s work. You can subscribe to our weekly newsletter, get notified when the IEA releases new publications, and access unique content on the blog.

Paid subscribers will support the IEA’s charitable mission and be able to comment and receive unique posts, along with invites to events such as the IEA Book Club.