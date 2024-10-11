Why Britain is Losing its Best and Brightest, Employment Rights & Hayek's Nobel Prize | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, we dive into the Adam Smith Institute's new "millionaire tracker" report, which suggests Britain is losing millionaires at an alarming rate. Maxwell Marlow, director of Research and Education at ASI, discusses the potential economic impact and reasons behind this trend, including productivity stagnation, high tax burdens, and an anti-prosperity culture. The conversation explores the broader implications for job creation, investment, and tax revenue.

The podcast then turns to the government's newly announced Employment Rights legislation. The panel, including Dr. Kristian Niemietz and host Tom Clougherty, examines the potential consequences of these reforms on productivity, hiring practices, and overall economic dynamism. They express concern that these measures, while politically popular, may inadvertently hinder job creation and economic growth.

Lastly, the discussion commemorates the 50th anniversary of F.A.Hayek being awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. The panel reflects on Hayek's enduring influence on classical liberal thought, his key works such as "The Use of Knowledge in Society," and the importance of his ideas in shaping economic and political discourse. They emphasise the continued relevance of Hayek's insights in today's policy debates.

