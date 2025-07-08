Economic Schools of Thought Explained | Dr Eamonn Butler | IEA Explained

In this Institute of Economic Affairs explainer, IEA Director Eamonn Butler discusses his new book "An Introduction to Schools of Economic Thought" and explores the major economic theories that have shaped our understanding of how resources are created and distributed. Butler examines the evolution from pre-classical economics through Adam Smith's revolutionary ideas about wealth creation, Karl Marx's labour theory of value, and the Austrian School's emphasis on individual choice and subjective value.

The discussion covers how different schools approached fundamental economic questions, from the classical economists who challenged mercantilism to the Austrian School's critique of central planning. Butler explains the Keynesian revolution and its focus on government management of the macro economy, the Chicago School's monetarism and economic approach to human behaviour, and the neoclassical synthesis that attempted to mathematise economic theory. He also examines Public Choice economics and its sceptical view of government action, along with modern Behavioural Economics and its insights into human decision-making biases.

Butler concludes by emphasising the importance of understanding these different schools of thought to grasp the historical context of economic ideas and to develop better frameworks for understanding economic life. He demonstrates how studying various economic approaches allows us to compare and contrast different explanations, potentially leading to improved economic thinking that builds upon the strengths of previous schools while addressing their limitations.