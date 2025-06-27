NHS Waste, Welfare Traps & Failed Industrial Strategy: Britain's Triple Crisis | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim is joined by Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz. The conversation covers NHS productivity challenges, the government's welfare reform U-turn, and Labour's new industrial strategy. They examine how the NHS struggles to convert financial resources into productive medical inputs, despite having adequate funding compared to OECD averages, and discuss the need for decentralised decision-making and increased capital investment in healthcare.

The discussion turns to the government's retreat on welfare reforms, particularly around Personal Independence Payments, after facing political pressure. They analyse the dramatic rise in disability benefit claims since the pandemic, with 63,000 people moving directly from student status to long-term sickness benefits without entering the labour market. The hosts explore why current welfare systems create perverse incentives that trap people in economic inactivity, and examine Steve Davies' proposals for moving beyond the welfare state towards community-based mutual aid solutions.

The episode concludes with an examination of Labour's industrial strategy, which the panel views as ineffective government intervention in markets. They criticise the approach of subsidising specific businesses while maintaining high energy costs for everyone else, arguing that successful economic policy requires broad supply-side reforms rather than targeted industrial picking. The conversation highlights how governments lack the market knowledge necessary to effectively direct economic resources, referencing Hayek's insights on the knowledge problem in central planning.