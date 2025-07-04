Labour's First Year & Socialism's Return | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Director of Communications Callum Price hosts a discussion with Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz on Labour's first year in government since their July 2024 election victory. The conversation examines Labour's economic performance, focusing on their growth mission, fiscal challenges, and supply-side reforms. They assess the government's struggles with their pro-growth agenda, the impact of their tax-and-spend budget that raised taxes by £40 billion while increasing spending by £70 billion, and the recent market turbulence around gilt yields and the pound.

The discussion explores Britain's fiscal fragility, with debt interest payments exceeding £100 billion annually and conventional debt measures at 100% of GDP. Clougherty and Niemietz analyse how the government's inability to control spending within their own coalition has created a challenging political cycle, while examining whether Labour could adopt a supply-side abundance agenda similar to progressive movements in the US. They also address the housing crisis, noting how regulatory burdens are undermining development viability even in high-demand areas like London, and discuss the broader implications for economic growth and political stability.

The conversation concludes with an examination of the re-emergence of socialism through figures like Jeremy Corbyn and international examples such as the recent electoral victory in New York, alongside practical policy discussions on fuel duty reform and price transparency in petrol retail. The hosts explore whether Britain faces a potential political realignment between nationalist populism and radical socialism, leaving classical liberals potentially marginalised, while considering the role of economic pressures like housing costs in driving support for more extreme political alternatives.