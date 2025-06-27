New Government Alcohol Advertising Ban | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim interviews Dr. Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, about the government's consideration of new restrictions on alcohol advertising. The discussion examines why ministers are exploring these plans, potentially to create a "level playing field" with the upcoming junk food advertising ban, and Dr. Snowdon's analysis of why such restrictions would be ineffective and economically damaging.

Dr. Snowdon presents comprehensive evidence challenging the effectiveness of alcohol advertising bans, citing Cochrane Reviews and real-world studies that show no meaningful impact on consumption or health outcomes. He explains how advertising primarily affects brand choice and market share rather than overall consumption levels, noting that even substantial increases in advertising spending over recent decades haven't changed drinking patterns. The conversation explores the flawed methodology of recall studies commonly used to justify such bans and why problem drinkers are unlikely to be influenced by advertising restrictions.

The briefing concludes with an examination of the unintended consequences of advertising bans, including reduced competition in the alcohol industry and significant financial impacts on broadcasters and media platforms already struggling with declining advertising revenues. Dr. Snowdon argues that if products are legal, they should be advertised freely, provided the advertisements meet standards of honesty and decency. The discussion highlights the broader trend of successive advertising bans across multiple sectors and questions where such restrictions might end.