How Nuclear Power Went From Cheap to Impossibly Expensive | Free the Power

In this Free the Power episode, IEA Andy Mayer sits down with writer and policy analyst Alex Chalmers (Trauma Machine Substack & Works in Progress) to unravel why nuclear power went from cheap and fast-to-build in the 1960s to eye-wateringly expensive today. Starting with fruit-fly radiation studies that won Hermann Muller a Nobel Prize and seeded the “no safe dose” dogma, they trace the cascading effects of U.S. weapons-testing mishaps, the birth of ALARA/ALARP regulation, and how a safety culture of ever-thicker concrete, cable and paperwork priced private builders out of the market.

Alex walks us through milestone moments—the Castle Bravo fallout scare, Three Mile Island’s zero-fatality meltdown, and the UK’s decision to demand extra HVAC filters on an advanced boiling-water reactor that would have reduced public exposure by less than “the radiation you get from eating one banana.” The discussion sets out the hidden trade-offs regulators ignore (fossil-fuel particulates kill far more people than low-dose radiation) and why cost escalations of 176 % in a decade were largely debt-finance and delay, not engineering fate.

Looking ahead, they debate ways to break the ratchet—smarter risk thresholds, local benefit-sharing, and the UK government's new Nuclear Regulatory Task Force, which could let Britain reclaim its 1960s lead in affordable, abundant, low-carbon power. If you care about climate targets, energy bills or technological optimism, this conversation is for you.