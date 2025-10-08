What Are The Economics Behind the American Dream? - Ep 2 - Land of Opportunity

In this second episode of the Land of Opportunity series, a partnership between the Institute of Economic Affairs and Land of Opportunity, Andrew Barclay speaks with Grover Norquist, founder of Americans for Tax Reform and creator of the Taxpayer Protection Pledge. The conversation examines how Norquist convinced 95% of Republican congressmen to pledge …
