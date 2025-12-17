The Shocking History of Wealth Taxes

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price speaks with Kristian Niemietz, IEA Editorial Director, about the surprising history of wealth taxes. The conversation explores Niemietz’s recent article questioning whether wealth taxes are actually a left-wing idea, revealing that historically, support for wealth taxes came from across the political spectrum, including reactionary conservatives, Prussian aristocrats, and even proto-Thatcherites in the 1960s and 70s.

Niemietz explains how the old Prussian wealth tax of the 1890s was introduced by ultra-right-wing conservatives, and how Winston Churchill supported a post-World War One “capital levy” as a pragmatic measure to prevent social unrest and signal shared sacrifice. The discussion examines modern contradictions in wealth tax arguments, with proponents like Gary Stevenson and Zach Polanski simultaneously claiming it will raise massive revenue, reduce inequality, and shift the tax burden from workers to wealth owners - goals that cannot all be achieved at once. Niemietz contrasts these claims with Switzerland’s wealth tax, which raises only about 1% of GDP, far less than transformational.

The conversation concludes with a classical liberal perspective on wealth taxation, distinguishing between ideological opposition and practical objections. Niemietz argues that wealth taxes are not inherently worse than income or consumption taxes from a liberal standpoint, and explores how land value taxes could represent a less distortionary alternative. The key insight is that Switzerland’s wealth tax works because it substitutes for other taxes in a generally light tax system, rather than being added on top of existing burdens. The podcast reveals how historical supporters like proto-Thatcherites favored wealth taxes to encourage “popular capitalism” and prod lazy inherited wealth into more productive investment, though Niemietz ultimately finds these arguments unconvincing due to practical implementation problems.

