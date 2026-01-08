US Military Strikes Venezuela: The New Age of Great Power Politics | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, Callum Price, Head of Communications, interviews Dr Stephen Davies, IEA Senior Education Fellow, about the recent US military intervention in Venezuela and what it means for the international rules based order. The discussion covers the Trump administration’s seizure of President Nicolas Maduro following air strikes and naval blockades, examining whether the post 1945 international legal framework has effectively collapsed. They analyse how US foreign policy reflects a hardheaded reassessment of America’s relative global position and its shift towards regional dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Dr Davies argues that whilst the rules based order was always partial and frequently violated, the mask has now been completely ripped off, returning international relations to a world where might makes right. He discusses whether classical liberals should accept this new reality of great power competition or whether there are alternative visions worth pursuing. The conversation explores the tension between pragmatic acceptance of regional hegemonies operating like a 19th century concert of powers versus maintaining hope for more radical alternatives.

The briefing concludes by examining the classical liberal response to regime change operations, even when targeting authoritarian governments like Maduro’s Venezuela. Dr Davies draws on 19th century anti imperialist thinkers like Richard Cobden and John Bright, arguing that classical liberals should rediscover their radical tradition of opposing great power politics rather than accepting it as grim inevitability. He emphasises the importance of maintaining utopian visions of a world based on free trade and self governing communities, even whilst acknowledging current geopolitical realities.

