Trump's New Tariff Plan Explained, UK Savings & Wealth Inequality | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA podcast, host Callum Price, Director of Communications, is joined by Tom Clougherty, Executive Director, and Dr. Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director, to discuss recent economic developments. The conversation begins with an analysis of former President Trump's newly announced tariff plan, which imposes varying rates from 10% to 46% on different countries, with the UK subject to the minimum 10% rate. The guests examine the formula behind these tariffs and the potential impact on international trade.

The podcast then shifts to domestic UK issues, focusing on potential changes to cash ISAs (Individual Savings Accounts) by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Tom explains the rumored plans to limit how much can be saved in cash ISAs versus stocks and shares, discussing why this interference in consumer choice is problematic despite Britons potentially under-investing in equities. The conversation also addresses wealth inequality in the UK, with Kristian noting that contrary to popular belief, wealth inequality hasn't significantly increased in recent decades.

The discussion concludes with Tom challenging the narrative that Britain doesn't tax wealth enough, presenting OECD data showing the UK actually taxes property, inheritance, and capital gains at higher rates than many competitor countries. The guests argue that supply-side reforms rather than redistributive measures are needed to address the UK's growth challenges.

