The Death of Neoliberalism and the Rise of Populism | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs Briefing, Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim interviews Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, about Quinn Slobodian's book "Hayek's Bastards: The Neoliberal Roots of the Populist Right." The discussion examines Slobodian's controversial thesis that traces intellectual connections between free-market economists like Friedrich Hayek and Ludwig von Mises to the modern populist right movement, including figures like Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen.

Snowdon critiques Slobodian's methodology, arguing that the author has worked backwards from his conclusion to cherry-pick tenuous connections between libertarian think tanks and populist politicians. The conversation explores how Slobodian mischaracterises key figures like Mises, who was consistently pro-open borders and anti-racist, and fails to acknowledge that modern populism fundamentally rejects core neoliberal principles like free trade and globalization.

Snowdon highlights the irony that populist movements actually share more common ground with left-wing critics of neoliberalism than with free-market advocates. The interview concludes with analysis of why Slobodian's timing was particularly unfortunate, publishing just as Trump's return to power with explicitly protectionist policies undermines any supposed connection to Hayekian economics. Snowdon argues that rather than being disciples of free-market thought, today's populists represent a complete rejection of neoliberal principles, making Slobodian's central thesis fundamentally flawed.