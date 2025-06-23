HS2 Billions, Trump's Tax Chaos & The Liberal Identity Crisis | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs Podcast, IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty is joined by Managing Editor Daniel Freeman and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz for a wide-ranging discussion covering three major policy areas. The conversation examines the spiralling costs and delays of HS2, which now has no fixed opening date despite ballooning to over £100 billion for a truncated route that no longer reaches Manchester or Leeds. They also debate whether classical liberals should abandon the term "liberal" in response to Rod Liddle's argument that the word has been captured by progressive movements, and conclude with an analysis of Donald Trump's proposed tax legislation extending the 2017 reforms.

The discussion reveals how Britain's planning system makes infrastructure projects vastly more expensive than comparable European examples, with the French TGV between Tours and Bordeaux costing under €8 billion for the same distance as HS2's London-Birmingham route. The hosts argue that excessive consultation processes, environmental regulations, and multiple veto players have created a system where Britain struggles to build anything efficiently. On the liberal terminology debate, Niemietz pushes back against claims that "liberal" now means "woke," arguing that in Britain the term retains its classical meaning and that progressives themselves reject the liberal label.

The Trump tax bill analysis highlights the contradiction between extending pro-growth measures from 2017 while introducing distortionary new provisions like exempting tips and overtime from taxation, plus car loan deductions for American vehicles only. Most concerning is the proposed withholding tax on foreign investment, which could undermine America's ability to attract international capital while simultaneously running massive deficits. The hosts suggest this reflects the administration's inconsistent approach to trade deficits and foreign investment, potentially threatening the dollar's reserve currency status that enables such fiscal flexibility.