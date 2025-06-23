Tax Expert Dan Neidle: Why Wealth Taxes Will Backfire Spectacularly | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs Podcast Interview, IEA Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates and one of the UK's most respected tax experts. The conversation covers the fundamental problems with Britain's tax system, examining public misunderstanding of how tax thresholds work, the challenges of pro-growth tax reform, and why wealth taxes are likely to fail. They also discuss the absurd cliff edges in income tax that discourage people from earning between £100,000-£125,000, creating effective marginal rates of up to 62%.

Dan explains why current tax policy is made through "political theatre" rather than rational design, leading to a system he describes as "pure rabbit" above £200,000 in earnings. The discussion covers the economic incidence of taxation, revealing how taxes legally paid by businesses often fall on workers and consumers. They examine specific reform proposals including full expensing for business investment, radical VAT base broadening, and replacing stamp duty with annual land value taxes. Dan also critiques popular wealth tax proposals, arguing they would apply punitive effective rates of up to 75% on a highly mobile group of around 10,000 wealthy individuals.

The interview concludes with analysis of the government's likely approach to raising taxes in the autumn budget. Dan argues that while politicians prefer targeting "other people" with complex loophole closures, the most honest approach would be putting a percentage point on income tax rates. Throughout the conversation, both speakers emphasize areas where tax experts across the political spectrum agree on rational reforms, even while disagreeing on overall tax levels and the size of the state.