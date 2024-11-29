The Realignment of British Politics & Net-Zero | IEA Podcast

The latest IEA Podcast tackles some of the most pressing issues in British politics today. Hosted by Executive Director Tom Clougherty, this episode dives into the zero-emission vehicle mandate and the broader push towards net zero, questioning the feasibility and costs of these ambitious goals. Joining Tom are Dr. Kristian Niemietz and Dr. Stephen Davies, who provide their insights into the policies shaping Britain's environmental future.

The discussion then shifts to the ongoing realignment in British politics and what it means for the right and classical liberalism. With a Labour landslide that failed to ignite enthusiasm and persistent dissatisfaction among voters, the team explores how identity, economics, and ideology are reshaping political coalitions. This analysis offers a fresh perspective on how shifting priorities could redefine political alignments.

Finally, the podcast casts a wide net over the current state of British politics, reflecting on the peculiar challenges and opportunities facing the country. From governmental missteps to structural challenges, the conversation cuts through surface-level commentary to examine the fundamental principles driving these debates.

Our goal, as always, is to bring you a current affairs podcast with a difference. We want to go beyond the headlines and the shallow political commentary you may hear elsewhere and instead focus on the big ideas and underlying principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.