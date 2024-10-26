Public Sector Gets a Free Pass on NI Tax Hikes, Vaping Ban & NHS Consultation | IEA Podcast

Join Reem Ibrahim, Acting Director of Communications, as she discusses the latest economic and policy developments with IEA's Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Managing Editor Daniel Freeman. The team dives into pre-budget speculation, particularly focusing on the government's plans to add National Insurance contributions to employer pension contributions - and why the public sector might be exempt from these changes. They explore how this could impact wages, benefits, and the broader economic landscape.

The conversation then turns to the controversial ban on disposable vapes. The panel examines why this policy could be counterproductive, discussing how it might affect public health, youth access to vapes, and the potential rise of black market alternatives. They challenge the environmental arguments being used to justify the ban and explore why this could undermine the UK's position as a leader in tobacco harm reduction.

The episode concludes with a critical look at the NHS's new public consultation on healthcare reform. The team discusses the role of consultations in policymaking, whether they truly lead to meaningful change, and what real NHS reform might look like. They explore the challenges of implementing effective healthcare management and why some popular reform ideas might be counterproductive.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals. Timestamps: 01:11 - Pre budget tax speculation and public sector NI 15:25 - Vaping ban 24:57 - NHS consultation

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.