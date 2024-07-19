Planning Revolution, Energy Shakeup, Railway Takeover: Unpacking the King's Speech | IEA Podcast

FOLLOW IEA INSIDER: https://insider.iea.org.uk/ In this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Matthew Lesh is joined by Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer, and Harrison Griffiths, Communications Officer, to dissect the recent King's Speech and its implications for the UK's energy, planning and railway sectors. The panel dives deep into the government's ambitious planning reforms, exploring how these changes could potentially boost economic growth while addressing concerns about overregulation and bureaucratic overreach.

The discussion then shifts to the energy sector, examining the establishment of Great British Energy and the controversial ban on new oil and gas exploration. The team critically analyses these policies, questioning their effectiveness in achieving net-zero goals and their impact on energy security. Finally, the podcast tackles the government's plans to renationalise railway franchises, debating the merits and pitfalls of increased state involvement in public transportation. Throughout the episode, our experts offer insightful commentary on how these policies align with classical liberal principles and their potential consequences for the UK's economic future.

Our goal is to bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and the shallow political commentary you'll get elsewhere and focus instead on the big ideas and foundational principles that classical liberals should care about.

