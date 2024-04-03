In Snowdon's latest episode of Swift Half with Simon Clark, Director of Forest, they tackle the challenges of modern journalism and the erosion of personal freedom in public health policies. From frustrations with media interaction to concerns about biased reporting, Clark sheds light on the need for balanced discussions and the recognition of individual autonomy in lifestyle choices. Gain valuable insights into smoking advocacy and the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping policy decisions in this thought-provoking discussion on journalism, smoking, and individual liberty.
Outrageous Attempts to Limit Smokers' Rights | The Swift Half with Snowdon
Apr 03, 2024
IEA Podcast
