Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Outrageous Attempts to Limit Smokers' Rights | The Swift Half with Snowdon
0:00
-31:24

Outrageous Attempts to Limit Smokers' Rights | The Swift Half with Snowdon

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Apr 03, 2024

In Snowdon's latest episode of Swift Half with Simon Clark, Director of Forest, they tackle the challenges of modern journalism and the erosion of personal freedom in public health policies. From frustrations with media interaction to concerns about biased reporting, Clark sheds light on the need for balanced discussions and the recognition of individual autonomy in lifestyle choices. Gain valuable insights into smoking advocacy and the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping policy decisions in this thought-provoking discussion on journalism, smoking, and individual liberty.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture