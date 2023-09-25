Naked Feminism? | Breaking Barriers

How did women make the West rich? Why do governments and societies seek to police women's bodies?

In this week's episode of Breaking Barriers, IEA Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim sat down with Victoria Bateman, a British feminist economist and academic, specialising in economic history. She is a fellow in economics at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. Victoria is also the author of The Sex Factor: How Women Made the West Rich, and Naked Feminism: Breaking the Cult of Female Modesty.