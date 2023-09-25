Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Naked Feminism? | Breaking Barriers
0:00
-1:05:07

Naked Feminism? | Breaking Barriers

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Sep 25, 2023

How did women make the West rich? Why do governments and societies seek to police women's bodies?

In this week's episode of Breaking Barriers, IEA Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim sat down with Victoria Bateman, a British feminist economist and academic, specialising in economic history. She is a fellow in economics at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. Victoria is also the author of The Sex Factor: How Women Made the West Rich, and Naked Feminism: Breaking the Cult of Female Modesty.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture