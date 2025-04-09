Green Hydrogen & the "Crime Against Thermodynamics" Policy | Free the Power

Join us for the premiere episode of "Free the Power," the new IEA series exploring market-based solutions to the UK's energy challenges. Host Andy Mayer sits down with David Turver, Independent Energy Analyst and Author of the Eigen Values SubStack, to unpack the government's controversial green hydrogen strategy.

In this first episode, Trevor explains why green hydrogen costs 7 times more than natural gas and reveals how the government's "gas shipper obligation" could add up to £216 annually to domestic bills while nearly doubling industrial energy costs. Trevor calls the plan "a crime against thermodynamics" and questions why the UK is pursuing an energy strategy abandoned by major oil companies and unviable in free markets.

This is the first installment of our series examining energy policies through a free market lens. Subscribe to catch future episodes featuring leading thinkers who challenge conventional wisdom on renewable subsidies, grid reliability, and affordable energy solutions. Is the UK's energy transition headed for disaster or can market principles provide a better path forward?