Government Funded Activism, British DOGE & Manufacturing Nostalgia | IEA Podcast

Join the IEA Podcast as host Callum Price, Director of Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs, sits down with Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, and Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director, to discuss recent revelations about government waste and inefficiency, including the shocking story of Rory Stewart's Turquoise Mountain organisation losing $1 million in US aid money. They explore whether the UK needs its own version of a "DOGE" - someone to tackle bureaucratic bloat and wasteful spending - and debate if such an approach would actually work in practice.

The conversation delves into the problem of state-funded pressure groups and NGOs, with Snowdon highlighting his research on "sock puppet" organisations that use taxpayer money to lobby for controversial policies. The team examines how the European Commission funds environmental groups specifically to lobby MEPs, creating what they describe as a self-perpetuating cycle of government lobbying government.

The discussion then turns to calls for UK reindustrialisation amid concerns about military readiness and manufacturing capacity. While acknowledging valid concerns about how net zero policies have impacted British industry, the panel pushes back against manufacturing nostalgia, noting that the UK still maintains significant manufacturing output - just with fewer workers due to automation and efficiency gains.

