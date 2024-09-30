Freebies and Scandals: Can Starmer Unite the Party at Conference?

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, host Reem Ibrahim is joined by Matthew Lesh and Tom Clougherty to discuss the recent Labour Party Conference, the growing issue of long-term sickness benefits in the UK, and the influential "Foundations: Why Britain has Stagnated" report. The conversation kicks off with insights into the Labour Party's current positioning and challenges as they prepare for a potential return to power, including the party's struggle to articulate a clear vision for governance beyond simply not being the Conservatives.

The discussion then shifts to the concerning trend of increasing long-term sickness benefit claims, particularly among young people and men. The panel explores the potential causes behind this surge, including changes in the benefits system, mental health issues, and the broader economic implications. They debate the balance between providing necessary support and creating incentives for work, touching on both the fiscal and moral dimensions of the issue.

Finally, the podcast delves into the "Foundations" report, which argues that the UK's economic stagnation is largely due to self-imposed barriers to investment and growth. The panel examines the report's key points, including how relaxing planning restrictions and improving infrastructure could rapidly boost the UK's economic performance. They also discuss the report's optimistic outlook and its potential impact on future policy discussions.

