Fighting Back Against Health Authoritarianism | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, our Head of Media, Reem Ibrahim, interviews Chris Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, about his new discussion paper "Anti-Capitalism and Public Health." The conversation examines how public health discourse has evolved from targeting specific industries like "big tobacco" and "big food" to attacking what academics call "commercial determinants of health" - essentially any profit-making enterprise. They discuss how major institutions including The Lancet, British Medical Journal, and World Health Organisation have embraced anti-capitalist rhetoric, with some academics viewing economic growth itself as harmful to public health.

Snowdon explains how public health experts have expanded their scope beyond traditional health concerns to critique free trade, economic growth, and commercial activities generally. He highlights concerning examples, including a former WHO advisor who praised China's Covid lockdowns as proof that "switching off capitalism protects us from ourselves." The discussion reveals how this movement draws inspiration from "Doughnut Economics" and promotes policies that would fundamentally reshape economic systems rather than address specific health issues.

The interview concludes with concerns about the political influence of public health campaigning on British policy. Snowdon argues that politicians have proven susceptible to activists claiming scientific authority while pursuing anti-business agendas, resulting in policies like minimum alcohol pricing, sugar taxes, and generational tobacco bans. He warns that the public should understand the ideological motivations behind campaigns presented as neutral, evidence-based public health interventions.

