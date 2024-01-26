Economic Freedom Index Explained | IEA Podcast

Unlock the secrets of economic freedom in this insightful YouTube Short featuring Matthew Lesh and Christian Bjørnskov. Explore the link between economic freedom and well-being, paying tribute to the late James Gwartney, co-creator of the Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of the World Report.

Delve into the decline of global economic freedom and gain insights into regulations, government size, and their impact on society. Discover the positive outcomes, from increased wealth to lower corruption. If you're passionate about economics and policy, this short is a must-watch. Subscribe now for a quick dive into the world of economic freedom, regulations, and their impact.