30 People Arrested Daily for Speech Crimes in the UK | Toby Young

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Head of Media and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim interviews Lord Toby Young, journalist, author, and founder of the Free Speech Union. The conversation examines the erosion of free speech in Britain, exploring how Young’s own cancellation in 2018 led him to establish an organisation dedicated to protecting freedom of expression. They discuss the legislative landscape that has restricted speech rights, particularly the Online Safety Act and the problematic use of existing laws like the Malicious Communications Act and Public Order Act to prosecute individuals for their views.

Young argues that the current government’s crackdown on free speech stems from a collapsing faith in multiculturalism and fear of populist movements like Reform UK. He explains how authorities are increasingly using censorship rather than engaging in public debate about immigration and other contentious issues. The interview covers specific cases the Free Speech Union has defended, including individuals arrested for social media posts and silent prayer outside abortion clinics. Young criticises the police’s handling of non-crime hate incidents, noting that over 60 are recorded daily despite attempts at reform.

The discussion concludes with Young’s perspective on whether Britain needs its own First Amendment. He advocates for repealing restrictive speech laws and establishing constitutional protections similar to those in the United States, while acknowledging the challenges posed by parliamentary sovereignty and judicial interpretation. Despite his concerns about the current state of civil liberties, Young expresses cautious optimism that a future government might prioritise restoring free speech rights, particularly if the British public can be persuaded of their fundamental importance.