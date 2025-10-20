The Great British Exodus: Wealth Creators Abandoning the UK

Tom Clougherty, Former Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, hosts a Conservative Party Conference panel discussion on Britain’s tax system and its impact on wealth creators. Joining him are John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the Taxpayers Alliance, Mark Garnier MP, Shadow Economic Secretary, Samuel Hughes, Editor at Works in Progress, and Alys Denby, Opinion and Features Editor at City AM. The panel examines how Labour’s tax policies - including changes to non-dom status, inheritance tax on global assets, and VAT on private school fees - are driving entrepreneurs and wealthy individuals overseas, with particularly stark examples of the exodus to Italy and America.

The discussion covers the complexity of Britain’s 20,000-page tax code and its damaging effects on economic growth. Mark Garnier highlights how British entrepreneurs in their twenties are taking their ideas to countries like Thailand and Vietnam, while Alys Denby reports on the collapse of London’s prime property market and high-profile non-dom departures. Samuel Hughes explains how stamp duty prevents efficient housing allocation and how the upcoming landfill levy threatens to destroy housebuilding viability across urban England. The panel proposes radical solutions including the Taxpayers Alliance’s Single Income Tax model and the abolition of inheritance tax, which polling shows is supported by over 50% across all demographics except PhD holders.

The conversation concludes with passionate audience contributions, including an entrepreneur forced to take his start-ups to America for funding and a City lawyer whose firm has hired additional Italian tax specialists to handle the exodus crisis. The panel emphasises that the Conservatives remain the only centre-right party on economics and must develop credible alternatives to Labour’s approach. They argue for policies that reward rather than punish wealth creation, with Mark Garnier warning that envy-driven taxation is forcing Britain’s most productive citizens to seek opportunities elsewhere, ultimately harming the economy and public services that tax revenue supports.