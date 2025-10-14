Has the Government Killed the Jobs Market? | Economy Explained

In this first episode of Economy Explained, a new series from the Institute of Economic Affairs, the series examines pressing economic issues through evidence-based analysis. Economy Explained aims to provide clear, objective insights into how economic policy affects everyday life, exploring how market-oriented principles can address current challenges facing national economies.

This episode, hosted by Callum Price, Director of Communications, focuses on the UK labour market and the Labour government’s Employment Rights Bill. Price analyses three key policy changes affecting job creation: the rise in minimum wage (including a 16% increase for 18-20 year olds), the hike in employer National Insurance contributions from 13.8% to 15%, and new employment obligations through the Employment Rights Bill. He examines how these measures are increasing the cost of hiring, explores the government’s productivity arguments, and questions whether laws designed to protect workers might inadvertently reduce job opportunities. The video concludes by making the case for a more flexible labour market that balances worker protections with the ability of businesses to create employment opportunities.