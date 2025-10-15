How Do Americans Really Feel About Taxes and Success? - Ep 3 - Land of Opportunity

In this third episode of the Land of Opportunity series, a partnership between the Institute of Economic Affairs and Land of Opportunity, Andrew Barclay speaks with Alex Tarascio from Signal Polling, a leading Republican polling company in Washington. The conversation examines how Americans really feel about taxes, success, and entrepreneurship—and reveals a striking bipartisan consensus around free enterprise that simply doesn’t exist in Britain. Signal Polling’s research shows that approximately 70% of Americans, across both parties, believe in the American Dream and support free market principles. Even on the left, Americans view tax as an obstacle that deters behavior and kills jobs, not as a social contribution or patriotic duty as it’s often framed in the UK.

The discussion uncovers fascinating insights about why blue states are hemorrhaging population to red states, with California on track to lose four congressional seats by 2030 while Texas and Florida each gain four. Alex explains how this isn’t just about economics—it’s about political power, as congressional districts and Electoral College votes follow population. The polling reveals that Americans are deeply skeptical of government promises to raise taxes for better services because they simply don’t believe the money will be spent effectively. Unlike Britain, where the narrative suggests more taxes equal better public services, American voters across the political spectrum would rather have less spending, lower taxes, and fewer services because they don’t trust government to deliver value for money.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Signal Polling’s research in both the US and internationally shows that Brits are deeply envious of America’s pro-enterprise culture and the opportunities it creates. While British politicians present tax increases as necessary for public services, Americans instinctively understand that every dollar taken from business is a dollar that can’t be invested in growth, expansion, and hiring. The episode explores how polling methodology itself reveals cultural differences—Americans are more willing to express their true political views, while sophisticated polling techniques like asking “who will your neighbors vote for” help capture real sentiment. The conversation concludes with the observation that the American Dream remains a unifying cultural force that transcends party politics, while Britain lacks any equivalent shared vision of aspiration and opportunity.