Why Wealth Taxes Don't Work | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Head of Labour Economics Professor Len Shackleton. The conversation covers the Green Party’s wealth tax proposals from newly elected leader Zack Polanski, rising unemployment figures in the UK particularly among young people, and this year’s Nobel Prize winners in economics and what their research tells us about economic growth.

The discussion examines why wealth taxes have been abandoned across OECD countries, with Niemietz explaining the French and West German experiences. High administration costs, valuation difficulties, and capital flight emerge as consistent problems. They address claims that asset sales from departing wealthy individuals would benefit the economy, and explore how proposals could affect far more than just billionaires. Shackleton analyses the October unemployment rise to 4.8%, connecting it to increased national insurance contributions, day-one unfair dismissal rules, and minimum wage pressures that particularly impact young workers entering the job market.

Freeman discusses the work of Nobel laureates including Joel Mokyr, whose research on the Industrial Revolution challenges common assumptions about education and skills. Rather than university graduates, it was skilled craftsmen like millwrights who proved crucial to industrialisation. The conversation draws parallels to modern policy debates around skills training, property rights, and the importance of domestic factors versus exploitation theories in explaining Western prosperity. They critique narratives attributing British wealth primarily to slavery rather than institutional and cultural factors that enabled innovation.