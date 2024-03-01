Join Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy & Communications at IEA, in conversation with Callum Williams, Senior Economics Writer at The Economist, as they dissect the question: 'Is globalisation over?' Amidst rising concerns over China's influence and shifts in US policies, Williams challenges the narrative of globalisation's demise, highlighting its enduring benefits and the resilience of global markets. Delve into the complexities of global economic policy and the implications of changing attitudes towards globalisation in this thought-provoking discussion.
Death of Globalisation: Trump, Biden & China Examined with The Economist's Callum Williams
Mar 01, 2024
IEA Podcast
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
