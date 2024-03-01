Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Podcast
Death of Globalisation: Trump, Biden & China Examined with The Economist's Callum Williams
0:00
-37:57

Death of Globalisation: Trump, Biden & China Examined with The Economist's Callum Williams

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Mar 01, 2024

Join Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy & Communications at IEA, in conversation with Callum Williams, Senior Economics Writer at The Economist, as they dissect the question: 'Is globalisation over?' Amidst rising concerns over China's influence and shifts in US policies, Williams challenges the narrative of globalisation's demise, highlighting its enduring benefits and the resilience of global markets. Delve into the complexities of global economic policy and the implications of changing attitudes towards globalisation in this thought-provoking discussion.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture