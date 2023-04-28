Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

What Is Wrong With Subsidies? | IEA Podcast
Apr 28, 2023

In this podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh speaks to IEA Senior Research Fellow Dr Jamie Whyte about the efficacy and affordability of government subsidies.

