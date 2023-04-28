What Is Wrong With Subsidies? | IEA Podcast

In this podcast, IEA Director of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh speaks to IEA Senior Research Fellow Dr Jamie Whyte about the efficacy and affordability of government subsidies.
IEA Podcast
The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.The Institute of Economic Affairs podcast examines some of the pressing issues of our time. Featuring some of the top minds in Westminster and beyond, the IEA podcast brings you weekly commentary, analysis, and debates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes