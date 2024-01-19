The Post Office Scandal | IEA Podcast

The Post Office scandal shocked the nation, but does it reveal widespread problems with public sector departments?

ITV’s hit drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office revealed one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history. Over 900 sub-postmasters and postmistresses were incorrectly prosecuted as a result of faulty software which made it look like funds were missing. The drama highlights the ways in which their lives were ruined by a faulty computer system, a failing justice system, and a reprehensible government cover-up. The scandal has raised serious questions about a cherished British institution, as well as a fundamental problem with government ownership: lack of accountability.

Join Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy & Communications at the IEA, and Henry Hill, Deputy Editor at ConHome, where they discuss this grotesque miscarriage of justice, and what it says about the nature of government due process.