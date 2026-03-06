Spring Statement, Middle East Crisis & the North Sea Oil We're Refusing to Use | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Director General Lord Frost to discuss the Spring Statement, the Middle East crisis and its economic repercussions, and shifting British attitudes towards national identity and the NHS.

The trio assess Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement, which delivered little in the way of new policy direction. They examine the OBR’s report and note a modest but meaningful shift in tone from official forecasters, who are increasingly acknowledging the distortionary effects of high taxation and the link between employment rights legislation and rising unemployment. With the tax burden at a historic high and youth unemployment worsening, the panel argues the conditions are ripening for a more serious public debate about economic reform. They also discuss the geopolitical fallout from the Middle East crisis, warning that Britain’s energy policy, its cancellation of North Sea licences, and its strained relationships with key energy suppliers leave the country exposed to a significant price shock.

The conversation concludes with a look at a Pew Research survey on national pride, which finds British respondents unusually likely to cite things they are not proud of. The panel explores the collapse in NHS satisfaction, noting that only 12% of people now cite the health service as a source of national pride, a dramatic reversal from its near-unanimous approval during the pandemic. They discuss what this signals for the appetite for reform and whether a return to economic growth could restore the national mood more broadly.

