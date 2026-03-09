Should We Ban Under-16s from Social Media? | Matthew Lesh

Australia made global headlines when it introduced a social media ban for under-16s, but does the evidence actually support such a drastic step? In this episode, Callum Price is joined by IEA Public Policy Fellow Matthew Lesh to examine the claims driving the push to restrict young people’s access to social media platforms. They explore what the research really says about social media and children’s mental health, drawing on the work of leading academic sceptics who find the link far weaker than campaigners often claim.

The episode takes a close look at Australia’s ban in practice, finding that millions of accounts have been deleted whilst VPN usage has surged and teenagers are simply finding workarounds. Matthew argues that bans of this kind create a false sense of security for parents, undermine open conversations between families about online safety, and strip young people of the very safe, age-appropriate accounts that platforms have developed. The discussion also turns to the UK’s own consultation on a potential under-16s ban, including the alarming prospect of extending restrictions to AI chatbots.

Matthew and Callum argue that well-intentioned as these policies may be, they risk doing more harm than good. Rather than reaching for prohibition, the answer lies in parental responsibility, digital education, and making better use of the child safety frameworks that already exist under the Online Safety Act. With the Government now openly consulting on measures that could dwarf what Australia has done, the stakes for British children’s access to the open internet have never been higher.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.