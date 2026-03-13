Dubai, Net Zero & Free Speech: What's Really Going Wrong in Britain?

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Lord Frost is joined by Kristian Niemietz and Andy Mayer to discuss the growing “Dubai phenomenon” — why increasing numbers of Brits are leaving the UK to build a better life abroad, and why politicians like Ed Davey are wrong to criticise them for it. The panel argues that rather than attacking those who leave, Britain should be asking why it can no longer offer the living standards, low crime, and economic opportunity that draws people to places like Dubai in the first place.

The conversation turns to energy policy, where Andy Mayer welcomes the Government’s moves to implement the Fingleton Review on nuclear energy, making the case that a nuclear-led decarbonisation strategy would cost around £400 billion less than the current renewables-heavy approach. The panel challenge the Committee on Climate Change’s claim that net zero will cost Britain almost nothing, arguing the assumptions behind it are implausible and that nuclear power — with a 90% capacity factor versus solar’s 10-12% — is simply a far more reliable and affordable path to decarbonisation.

Finally, the panel examines a troubling free speech case in Germany, where an IEA author was accused of posting a Nazi symbol for sharing a satirical image comparing Putin to Hitler. Kristian and Andy argue this reflects a broader erosion of free speech culture across the West — where laws designed for a pre-internet world are being weaponised in bad faith to silence political opponents, and where the only real safeguard is a strong cultural commitment to free expression that is increasingly absent.

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