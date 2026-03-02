Rejected to Relentless: Simon Krystman’s Entrepreneurial Rise

The latest event in the Entrepreneurial Minds series brought together entrepreneur and mentor Simon Krystman in conversation with Lord Kamall for a wide-ranging discussion on entrepreneurship, innovation and the realities of building businesses. Designed to give aspiring founders and those interested in enterprise an honest insight into entrepreneurial journeys, the event explored the motivations, risks and lessons that shape successful ventures. Through an informal interview format followed by audience questions, attendees heard first-hand reflections on decision-making, resilience and the importance of learning through both success and failure.

Krystman reflected on his unconventional route into entrepreneurship, challenging the assumption that entrepreneurs are simply “born” with innate talent. Drawing on early experiences founding a technology business in the 1990s, he described the risks of leaving secure employment with little preparation, the setbacks encountered when initial ideas proved unworkable, and the rapid pivot that ultimately enabled growth. The discussion highlighted practical themes including idea validation, customer demand, scaling challenges and the distinction between enjoying entrepreneurial creation versus managing large organisations.

The conversation broadened into wider policy and social questions, including regulation, access to investment, community entrepreneurship and the cultural attitudes that shape innovation ecosystems. Audience discussion touched on philanthropy, local enterprise initiatives and comparisons between British and American approaches to risk and failure. Krystman emphasised mentorship and evidence-based validation as critical tools for founders, arguing that understanding customer need, rather than pursuing investment alone, remains the central determinant of entrepreneurial success.

