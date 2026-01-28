The Nuclear Option: Rethinking Britain's Path to Net Zero with Henry Hill

In this episode of Free the Power, IEA climate and energy analyst Andy Mayer sits down with Henry Hill, deputy editor of Conservative Home, to dissect the failures and future of Britain’s net zero strategy. Hill argues that whilst net zero emissions remains an exciting prospect in theory, the government’s approach has been fundamentally flawed through ‘legacy by fiat’ legislation that sets distant targets without front-loading the necessary infrastructure investment. The conversation explores why politicians like Theresa May and Rishi Sunak preferred symbolic targets over the difficult upfront decisions required for nuclear power, tidal energy and the 400,000 kilometres of onshore cabling that experts say Britain needs.

The discussion reveals how affordability concerns have become central to the net zero debate, particularly during cost of living crises. Hill contends that no government can win re-election if people feel poorer at the end of its term, and that environmentalists must prioritise reconciling green policies with economic growth and rising living standards. Drawing on his 2023 Telegraph piece arguing the Tories needed to U-turn on how they were implementing net zero, Hill advocates for a nuclear-focused, technology-neutral approach that treats energy generation as a consumer good rather than a rationing exercise. He warns against mandates like the zero emissions vehicle requirement that drive up costs and remove consumer choice.

Looking ahead to the next election, Hill maps out starkly different scenarios depending on whether Britain gets a Conservative government, a Labour continuation, or a Reform-Conservative coalition. Whilst a single-party Conservative government would likely maintain modified net zero commitments with stricter cost-of-living protections, a Reform-led coalition might scrap the entire agenda to find budget savings for their working-class electorate. Throughout, Hill emphasises that green initiatives must focus on technological innovation and R&D investment rather than demand suppression, arguing that Britain’s over-complicated government processes and ‘everything bagel liberalism’ have crowded out practical solutions in favour of politically correct box-ticking.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.