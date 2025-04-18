Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

The Cost of Economic Nationalism & Political Realignment | IEA Podcast

Apr 18, 2025
In this episode of the Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, host Callum Price, Director of Communications, speaks with Stephen Davies, Senior Education Fellow, and returning guest Dr. Kristian Niemietz, the IEA's Editorial Director. The conversation explores Donald Trump's tariff policies, the decline of globalisation, and political realignment theory. Stephen Davies argues that the Prime Minister's claim that "globalisation is dead" may be accurate, especially considering the MAGA movement's push for economic nationalism.

The discussion examines how globalisation's benefits have been unevenly distributed, creating economic and cultural disquiet in former industrial regions while metropolitan areas thrived. Davies highlights the tension within the MAGA coalition between Trump's trade advisers and tech figures like Elon Musk, noting that Wall Street and the financial sector are viewed as enemies by many Trump voters. Niemietz offers a more optimistic perspective, suggesting that Trump's trade policies might be temporary rather than signalling the permanent end of globalisation.

The conversation concludes by exploring potential futures for American politics and global trade. Davies expresses concern about geopolitical competition with China moving beyond trade wars, while Niemietz suggests that a post-Trump Republican Party might take a more agnostic approach to trade policy. The panelists note that classical liberal economic ideas are finding unexpected allies as previously anti-free-trade voices suddenly discover the downsides of protectionist policies when implemented by Trump.

