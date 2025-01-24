Starmer's Dilemma: Can Labour Save the Economy Without Killing Net Zero? | IEA Podcast

In this IEA podcast, host Callum Price, Director of Communications, joins Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz to analyse Labour's potential economic strategy. They examine Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer's rhetoric around supply-side reforms, critically assessing whether the party's current approach can genuinely drive economic growth.

The discussion explores the UK's net zero commitments against the backdrop of changing global environmental policies. With the US potentially shifting away from aggressive green initiatives, the podcast evaluates the economic implications of the UK's current decarbonisation strategy and its potential impact on national competitiveness.

The episode also delves into market efficiency, specifically examining airport landing slots and infrastructure allocation. By proposing market-driven mechanisms, the podcast suggests ways to introduce competition and optimise resource utilisation in sectors currently dominated by established players.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.