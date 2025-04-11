Trump vs Markets: The Financial Crisis & His Tariff Retreat | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA podcast, host Callum Price, Director of Communications, is joined by Tom Clougherty, Executive Director, and Dr. Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director, to discuss recent economic developments. The conversation begins with an analysis of President Trump's tariff policies, including his recent 90-day pause on certain tariff increases beyond the 10% base rate. They then examine Westminster City Council's controversial proposal to seize properties left empty for over six months, and finally discuss the economic implications of the newly approved Universal theme park in Bedford, debating whether it should be required to use exclusively British steel.

The discussion delves into the unpredictable nature of Trump's trade approach, exploring whether it represents a coherent economic nationalist vision or a more capricious policy stance. The conversation then shifts to examine Westminster Council's empty homes proposal, with the hosts arguing that undermining property rights is a dangerous approach to addressing housing shortages.

Finally, they debate the merits of government intervention in the steel industry amid news of the Universal theme park development, questioning whether nationalisation of steel production is economically viable and if theme park construction should be tied to supporting domestic steel manufacturing.

