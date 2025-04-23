What the Media Gets WRONG About Islam and Democracy | Mustafa Akyol | IEA Interviews

Join Communications Manager Reem Ibrahim from the Institute of Economic Affairs as she interviews Mustafa Akyol, senior fellow at the Centre for Global Liberty and Prosperity at the Cato Institute. In this thought-provoking conversation, Akyol, author of "Islam Without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty," "Why, As a Muslim, I Defend Liberty," and "The Islamic Mesa," discusses the crucial distinction between Islam as a faith and political Islamism as an ideology.

Throughout the interview, Akyol provides profound insights into the compatibility between classical liberalism and Islamic principles, tracing how concepts of free markets, limited government, and religious freedom have historical roots in Islamic tradition. He explores how liberal democratic states, rather than so-called "Islamic states," often provide better environments for Muslims to practice their faith according to their beliefs, citing examples from various countries and historical periods.

The conversation addresses important questions about social cohesion in Western societies, challenging both far-right anti-Muslim sentiment and illiberal Islamist ideologies. Akyol offers valuable perspective on how preserving liberal democratic principles benefits both Muslim communities and Western societies, emphasizing that plurality, free exchange, and religious freedom represent timeless values that allow diverse communities to flourish together.