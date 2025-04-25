Why Millionaires Are Fleeing the UK & Do Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism? IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager at the Institute for Economic Affairs, is joined by Matthew Lesh, Public Policy Fellow and Country Manager of Freshwater Strategy, and Dr. Kristian Niemietz, the IEA's Editorial Director. They discuss the IMF's recent economic forecasts showing UK growth downgraded to 1.1%, examining how domestic factors like increased bills and labor market regulations have contributed to this outlook alongside global concerns about Trump's tariffs.

The conversation then turns to millionaires leaving the UK, with around 10,000 high-net-worth individuals having departed last year following changes to the non-dom tax regime. The panel explores how tax policies impact behaviour, with wealthy individuals increasingly relocating to more tax-friendly jurisdictions, and discusses the potential consequences for UK tax revenue and investment when top earners leave the country.

Finally, the trio examines Dr. Niemietz's latest read, "Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism," critically analysing the book's claims that socialist systems provide women with greater economic independence and better intimate relationships. The panelists challenge the book's methodology and underlying assumptions, arguing that capitalism actually provides women with more financial freedom and independence than socialist systems.