Should Liberals Engage In The Culture War? | IEA Debate

Liberals are split on the culture war. On the one hand, many regard increasing censorship in universities and public institutions as a threat to liberal values and as such a legitimate intellectual battle ground. Others, however, are more wary, and argue that liberals should be hesitant in potentially allying themselves with elements of the conservative right.

In this debate, chaired by IEA Head of Public Policy and Communications Matthew Lesh, this question is put to the test.

Arguing for the motion:

IEA Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemietz

IEA Head of Cultural Affairs Marc Glendening

Arguing against the motion:

IEA Communications Officer Harrison Griffiths

IEA Communications Officer Reem Ibrahim