Incoming Tax Hikes, Thought Crime in Britain & the Next Generation of Liberals | IEA Podcast

In this episode of the IEA Podcast, Tom Clougherty, Harrison Griffiths, and Dr. Kristian Niemietz dive into the upcoming Autumn budget and the potential £40 billion tax increases. They discuss the implications of employer National Insurance contributions and the broader impact on workers, while also touching on capital gains tax and the challenges of taxing different forms of income.

The conversation then shifts to a concerning case in Bournemouth, where a man was convicted for silently praying near an abortion clinic, sparking a debate about freedom of thought and expression in the UK. The panel examines the implications of this case and its potential impact on civil liberties.

Finally, the discussion turns to the state of the classical liberal movement across Europe and the world. Dr. Niemietz shares his insights from a recent European Students for Liberty conference in Iceland, highlighting the growth and diversity of libertarian groups in various countries. The panel also explores the challenges faced by classical liberal movements in different regions and the potential for future growth.

We bring you a public affairs podcast with a difference. We want to get beyond the headlines and instead focus on the big ideas and foundational principles that matter to classical liberals.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is an educational charity, it does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.