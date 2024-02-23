Housing Crisis Unpacked: Will Gove's Housing Reforms make a Difference? | IEA Podcast

Will Gove's housing reforms make a difference?

Join host Matthew Lesh and the IEA's Dr. Kristian Niemietz as they delve into a captivating discussion surrounding the efficacy of Gove's proposed reforms, his stark warnings of antidemocratic trends emerging in society, and the intricate challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing housing crisis. With a keen focus on housing supply dynamics and policy implications, Dr. Niemietz offers invaluable insights into the roots of the crisis and potential solutions. From brownfield redevelopment to stamp duty cuts, each proposal is scrutinised for its efficacy and impact on renters and homeowners alike.

