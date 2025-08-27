Former Obama Administrator: Is Liberalism Dead? | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, our Executive Director Tom Clougherty interviews Professor Cass Sunstein, former Obama administration official and co-author of "Nudge", discussing his new book "On Liberalism: In Defence of Freedom". The conversation explores Sunstein's "big tent liberalism" that encompasses figures from Reagan to Roosevelt, examining how liberalism can unite diverse political perspectives around core commitments to pluralism, freedom, and the rule of law while accommodating different views on economic policy and social issues.

Sunstein defends his concept of "experiments in living" as central to liberal philosophy, drawing from John Stuart Mill's ideas to argue that liberalism should protect people's freedom to pursue different ways of life, from entrepreneurial ventures to alternative communities. He discusses how this principle applies to both social freedoms and economic liberty, criticising excessive occupational licensing restrictions that prevent people from pursuing their chosen paths. The conversation also examines Hayek's contributions to liberal economics, particularly his insights about dispersed knowledge and the price system, while exploring how behavioural economics can complement rather than contradict Hayekian thinking.

The interview concludes with Sunstein's defence of "nudging" as a liberal approach to policy-making that respects individual choice while helping people make better decisions for themselves. He addresses criticisms from both libertarians who see nudges as paternalistic and progressives who want more aggressive interventions, arguing that educative and architectural approaches can guide people toward better outcomes without coercion. Despite challenges from both illiberal left and right movements, Sunstein remains optimistic about liberalism's future, suggesting that threats to liberal values are causing people to rediscover their importance.

Pre-order “On Liberalism: In Defence of Freedom” here.